Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Declines By 50.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the production and broadcasting of television programs; music copyright and copyright rights management business; and artist management business. It also engages in Internet, events, movie, and shopping businesses.

