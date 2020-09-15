Short Interest in Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Drops By 50.0%

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPF opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

