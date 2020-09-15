Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Grows By 81.1%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,635.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 143,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 131.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 59.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.