Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declines By 38.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DGRW traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,047. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $51.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 641.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

