Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 24.2% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. 35,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.