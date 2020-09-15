Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.12. 38,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.86.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

