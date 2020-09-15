Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 106,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

