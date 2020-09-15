Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.52. 85,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,879. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.11. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

