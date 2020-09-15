Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,401. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

