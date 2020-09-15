Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

ABT stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 98,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.