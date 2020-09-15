Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

BGS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 45,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

