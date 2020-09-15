Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. 89,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

