Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.31.

NYSE:ESS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,858. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

