Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.36. 29,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,342 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

