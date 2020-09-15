Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 5.00% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 12,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

