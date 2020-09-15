Signet Financial Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 121,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of -83.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

