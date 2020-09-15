Signet Financial Management LLC Has $514,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.05. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

