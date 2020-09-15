Signet Financial Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 658,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.