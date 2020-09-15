Signet Financial Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 360.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $75,996,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 16,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,399,000 after buying an additional 5,105,442 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,531,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,622,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 229,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,618. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

