Signet Financial Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 89,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

