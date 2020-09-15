Signet Financial Management LLC Has $742,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.65. 70,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

