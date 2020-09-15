Signet Financial Management LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 161.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 476,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

