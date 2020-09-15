Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.21. 10,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

