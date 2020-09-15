Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 220.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. 64 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

