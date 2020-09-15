Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. 21,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

