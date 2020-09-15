Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. 18,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

