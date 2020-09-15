Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.31. 314,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,642,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

