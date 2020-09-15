Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 662,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,258,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,618,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.