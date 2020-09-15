Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. 67,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.