Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $31.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,540.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1,026.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,393.09. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.