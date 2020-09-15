Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.69. 240,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,101,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.92, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.