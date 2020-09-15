Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 5,352 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,310,152 shares of company stock worth $345,266,871 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.34.

ORCL traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 927,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $61.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

