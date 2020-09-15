Simon Carter Purchases 44 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.63).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Simon Carter purchased 9,726 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £37,056.06 ($48,420.31).

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 347.30 ($4.54). The company had a trading volume of 3,601,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,823. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.14. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 725 ($9.47)) on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on British Land from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 426 ($5.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.62 ($6.16).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

