SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SJMHY remained flat at $$5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

About SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

