So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in So-Young International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in So-Young International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64 and a beta of 0.29.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

