Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.08-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. Sonic Automotive also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.08-1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SAH opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

