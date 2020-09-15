Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. Sonic Automotive also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.08-1.15 EPS.

NYSE:SAH opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $417,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

