Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

