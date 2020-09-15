Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.37.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

