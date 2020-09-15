Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 46.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $3,123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,821,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. 49,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,217,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

