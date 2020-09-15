Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $2.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 112,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,604,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

