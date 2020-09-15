SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $17,671.31 and $41.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,671,769 coins and its circulating supply is 8,662,128 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay.

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

