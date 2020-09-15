SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.01. 115,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,928. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.