SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,838,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,946 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,442,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,770 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,091,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 946,939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,302,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,658,000 after buying an additional 1,327,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 92.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,594,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,098,000 after buying an additional 1,248,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 35,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,695. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

