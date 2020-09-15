Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

