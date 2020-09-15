Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $769,893,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spotify by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spotify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

SPOT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,489. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.73.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

