Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,743,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,603. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

