Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $204,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895,190 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,023,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,710. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

