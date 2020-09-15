Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.65. 16,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,698. The company has a market capitalization of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.18. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

