Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

